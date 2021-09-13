TPG Telecom virtualises core network

Also looking to deploy 5G Core solution to cover 85 per cent of top cities and regions with 5G.

Barry Kezik (TPG Telecom) Credit: TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom has virtualised its core network in partnership with Ericsson, with both companies now looking to deploy the Swedish telco equipment maker’s 5G Core solution for the Australian telco.



By virtualising its core network, TPG Telecom claims it is the first operator in the country to have its whole 4G and 5G customer base on a virtualised platform and is the culmination of a multi-year partnership between the two companies.

“The virtualisation of our core network has enabled us to fast-track our 5G rollout without disrupting 4G services,” said Barry Kezik, TPG Telecom executive general manager of mobile and fixed networks.

“By introducing our new 5G Core network, we are ensuring that we can significantly expand our 5G coverage whilst introducing new and innovative 5G industry applications that are tailored to enterprises.”

Following on from the virtualisation, the partnership between the two has been expanded to also include the deployment of Ericsson’s cloud native dual-mode 5G Core, which it claims combines evolved packet core (EPC) and 5G Core (5GC) network functions into a common multi-access platform, supporting 5G and other generational communication technology, such as 4G.

By completing the 5G Core network, TPG Telecom expects that 85 per cent of the population in 10 of Australia’s largest cities and regions will be covered with its 5G network by the end of the year.

ARN understands the core TPG network is integrated into a Nokia 5G subscriber data management solution.

Currently, the telco’s network currently provides services to Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, Levara, felix and Kogan mobile customers.

Ericsson’s work with TPG Telecom comes months after the telco and Nokia switched on a live 5G standalone network in Australia on the 700MHz spectrum band in July, with the two companies claiming it was the first time such a network had been switched on.

TPG’s work bolstering its networks also follow it seeing a drop in mobile subscribers over its last half-year to 30 June 2021, which caused an 8 per cent fall in net profit after tax (NPAT).

Despite this, it posted $2.6 billion in revenue for the period, an increase of 71 per cent.