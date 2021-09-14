Infosys and Microsoft sign cloud deal with Ausgrid

Will focus on application and infrastructure modernisation, plus managed services.

Global digital services and consulting partner Infosys has signed a multi-year cloud modernisation deal with Ausgrid that leverages Microsoft Azure.

The Australian electricity distributor aims to revamp its IT infrastructure, systems and applications using both Azure and Infosys’ Cobalt ecosystem of platforms and solutions.

The partnership comes as part of Ausgrid’s ongoing transformation program, which launched in mid-2020 and is being delivered through a phased approach, combining a cloud management platform with managed services.

“Our engagement with Ausgrid has expanded to include this strategic cloud transformation initiative, leveraging Infosys’ Cobalt ecosystem of platforms, solutions and services as well as our deep expertise in the utility industry,” said Anand Swaminathan, EVP of Infosys.

“This engagement further strengthens our global collaboration with Microsoft and our joint value to the industry.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft Australia’s chief partner officer Rachel Bondi said the partnership will help Ausgrid increase its agility and modernise its digital platforms.

“We are observing a considerable rise in enterprise-wide cloud adoption which is recognised as being critical for resilient business models,” she added. “Through this partnership with Infosys and Ausgrid, we are leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure to create endless digital capabilities and to accelerate customer value.”

Infosys recently was appointed by Deakin University to develop a strategic action plan for research, innovation and skill development across the ICT and digital services sector.

The collaboration also includes the establishment of Infosys’ Living Labs concept at Deakin’s Geelong campus in Victoria.