Former EY, PwC partner appointed xAmplify CEO

Canberra-based services provider xAmplify has appointed former EY and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) partner Ken Maxwell as its new CEO.



Starting in the role in July after a total of 10 years between the two consultancy firms -- most recently EY -- Maxwell will lead the services provider through what it claims is its next stage of growth.

Maxwell takes over from former managing director Michael Ninness, who has moved on from his prior role to serve on xAmplify’s board.

“The technology and AI [artificial intelligence] industries within Australia are seeing rapid growth and the importance of having an Australian sovereign business providing world class tech to government and Australian industry is more vital than ever,” Maxwell said.

In addition to his time at the two consultancies, Maxwell also worked for 14 years in government positions — six years as a project and program management consultant for the federal government and eight years as an aerospace engineer for the Department of Defence.

In addition, he had a brief stint at the Australia China Business Council. Maxwell is also currently a member of the Finance and Risk Management Committee for Mental Health and on the ACT Selection Board at the General Sir John Monash Foundation.

“As a company we are very excited to bring someone with Ken’s skill set into business," said xAmplify chairman Wayne Gowland. “His insights into high level consulting and Government engagement will be of great benefit to the whole xAmplify team.”