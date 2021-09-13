Ex-AWS exec Paul Migliorini takes over as Versent CEO

Outgoing CEO Thor Essman will remain as chairman of the Versent group board of directors.

The founder and CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Versent has officially stepped aside as lead for the company a year after handing over day-to-day operations.

Thor Essman, who launched Versent in 2014, will now move to the role as chairman of the Versent group board of directors, while former AWS managing director Paul Migliorini takes over leadership.

The resignation of the CEO role comes 18 months after Essman announced he would be focusing on growing Versent’s Ping platform and product division Stax, while MD Robert Frendo handled the day-to-day operations.

Essman’s resignation also comes almost a year after Migliorini joined Versent’s board of directors in a non-executive role.

“I am humbled to receive this appointment to company CEO with full support from the board," said Migliorini. "It has been a privilege to work alongside Thor, the Versent board and our team over the past year to build this strong foundation upon which we will further accelerate our growth and impact for customers.”

Migliorini’s appointment follows his five-year tenure with AWS, being first appointed to the role of managing director for Australia and New Zealand in 2015 until February 2020, when Adam Beavis was appointed to the role.

He was also the A/NZ CEO of IWG — formerly Regus — where he developed and ran a portfolio of more than 80 workspaces across the region.

“Paul and I have been working together closely over the past year to set the direction of this company and to help evolve it to where it is today,” said Essman.

“Paul and I share common values and a common vision, as well as a belligerent commitment to customer success. Paul’s extensive experience in building technology scale-ups is vital to the next stage of Versent’s growth.



"Therefore, it is with great pride and excitement that I pass the baton to Paul to carry on the next stage of Versent growth, and look forward to teaming with him and seeing just how far we can take this revolution together.”