Citadel and Microsearch bring Micro Focus CMS to NSW Crown Solicitor’s Office

Credit: NSW

Citadel Group and Microsearch have partnered up to complete the NSW Crown Solicitor’s Office’s move to the cloud.

The duo provided the final piece in the puzzle for the executive government agency’s cloud journey, deploying Micro Focus’ content management solution, Content Manager Select.

Micro Focus claims the software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment is the only out-of-the-box content management system in Australia with the federal government's Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) protected capability.

"The NSW Crown Solicitor’s Office was pleased with the rapid rollout, which saw the project delivered within one week and under budget,” said Michael Antonios, program manager for NSW Crown Solicitor’s Office.

“With Content Manager Select in the cloud, the NSW Crown Solicitor’s Office now has a more secure, faster, more flexible and more cost-effective content management solution. All staff can now work remotely with confidence and can access Content Manager Select through an encrypted internet link that can be accessed from any device, anywhere.”

Micro Focus’ regional director of sales, information management Brandon Voight said organisations were increasingly facing a separation of data and people, which was putting them at increased risk of cyber attacks.

“Content Manager Select in the cloud provides a modern and secure approach to capturing, finding and managing information while meeting compliance obligations,” he added.

At the end of the 2020 financial year, Citadel Group cited its partnership with Micro Focus as a key driver of its 26.7 per cent services revenue growth.