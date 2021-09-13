Most large enterprises to prioritise AIOps by 2023

Credit: Dreamstime

The majority of large global enterprises are expected to take up the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for IT operations, or AIOps, in the next one-and-a-half years, according to new research.



Analyst firm IDC has claimed that 75 per cent of top global 2,000 IT organisations will take up the technology to refresh their IT workforce by the end of 2023.

At the same time, the global AIOps market is expected to reach US$4.5 billion by 2023, with the majority of this coming from AIOps-as-a-service.

"Faced with the prospect of increasingly diverse and complex enterprise infrastructure estates, IT teams are turning AIOps to help them efficiently manage infra operations by abstracting away the underlying complexity while simultaneously focusing on delivering business outcomes, instead of just tracking IT metrics,” said Pushkaraksh Shanbhag, associate research director of IDC Asia Pacific IT services research.

Additionally, the adoption of AIOps capabilities is forecast to improve as the size of enterprises increase, with those in the mid-sized enterprise space — 250 to 1,000 employees — forecast to be the “most aggressive” users of AIOps, the firm claimed.

IDC added that enterprises looking to take on board AIOps can make the most of the technology by investing in an AIOps journey map to outline how they will intend to reach their end goal.

The firm also said these enterprises should also consider establishing relevant key performance integrators, as well as partnering with AIOps solutions and services vendors.

Some of the major players are also looking to bolster their AIOps play in recent months, with IBM in late April acquiring AI-based application and network-performance management vendor Turbonomic in part for its AIOps capabilities.