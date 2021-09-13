Visual Studio Code editor moves forward on language detection

Credit: Dreamstime

With the latest release of its Visual Studio Code editor, Microsoft is highlighting capabilities such as automatic language detection, now enabled by default.

Visual Studio Code 1.60, also known as the August 2021 version of the editor, was published September 2, and it can be downloaded from the project website. In this release, machine learning-based automatic language detection sets the language mode for untitled files based on contents. Previewed in Visual Studio Code 1.59 last month, the capability now moves to a default mode. Also, language detection has been expanded to include files that do not have a file extension. Elsewhere in the 1.60 release:

The editor now supports native bracket pair colorisation. This feature was implemented to address performance issues of the CoenraadS Bracket Pair Coloriser extension.

Fenced code blocks in setting descriptions now are syntax-highlighted.

Box drawing and block element characters now use pixel-perfect custom glyphs instead of using the font when GPU acceleration is activated. One result is that boxes are drawn without gaps, even if the developer sets line height or letter spacing in the terminal.

For debugging, developers can set the value of a watched expression in the WATCH view using the Set Value action in the context menu.

For the UI, VS Code now detects links for values also in the VARIABLES view, WATCH view, and Debug hover. When a variableâ€™s value is a link, it will be easier to follow the link by clicking on it.

TypeScript 4.4 is included, supporting capabilities such as static blocks and new strictness options.

Through a new testing API, the Python extension has revamped its testing feature, with developers now having a more stable experience for test discovery, navigation, and status rendering.