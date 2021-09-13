Vendors too reliant on usual partners: ex-Microsoft channel manager

Desmond Russell (Partner Elevate) Credit: Partner Elevate

A former Microsoft Australia channel manager has claimed that vendors, including Microsoft itself, are not being programmatic enough when it comes to partner enablement and turning only to a select few partners out of their whole channel networks.



Speaking to ARN, Desmond Russell, co-founder, coach and mentor of Australian Microsoft-focused advisory firm Partner Elevate and former Microsoft Australia channel manager of five years, said the current vendor landscape is too focused on financial results and could stand to benefit from taking more of a long-term programmatic approach to partner enablement.

As a result, he said, vendors, Microsoft included, are relying on the same 20 per cent of partners, rather than expanding out to the other 80 per cent within their networks.

He came to this conclusion, he claims, after working with 80 different Microsoft partners as part of his Partner Elevate business over the past six months.

“[Microsoft's] view is: 'What are we doing this quarter? How are we going to meet this number this quarter? And where are we going to get it from?'” Russell claimed.

“This is where this recycling comes in, because it's hard to constantly pick businesses up and go 'We need to build capability in the new Windows 365. We've got to go-to-market, we've got a full capability, who's got the skills?’

“The reality is that they're not investing far enough with the channels,” he added.

Because of this, these 20 per cent of partners are recycled, as they have shown previously they have been able to prove themselves, but that does not mean the other 80 per cent are any less capable, Russell suggested.



“You've got to consistently build businesses up towards that, and not everyone's ready at the same time," he said.

“So, when they say, 'hey, there's Windows 365, we need to build capability and we need your customers to be looking like this,' you've got this whole channel that's sitting there now trying to figure out, 'well, what do I do? Do I go after this, is this where I need to be? Microsoft is saying this is where I need to be. What skills do I need? What capability do I need?' And it really slows things down.”

This slow down falls into what Russell calls channel inertia, where the usual partners are the ones that take up the opportunities.

"Having been in Microsoft for so long, I understand that things work the way they work, but they can be more strategic in where they place their investments,” he said.

"[And being] strategic in placing in the investments is not about placing it on only a few partners. For them, that's great, but they're never going to get that scale that they need to really consistently deliver these particular results in the channel as well.

"This flows all the way down to the distributors, because distributors occupy the same mindset of working on a fiscal year, 'I'm working on the next quarter, who are the partners that are going to help me meet my number?'

“[They] forget about the longtail, that we're not elevating and moving up to be the next partners that we can grow and scale with,” he added.