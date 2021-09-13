TechnologyOne acquires UK-based Scientia for over $22M

Expanding its reach in the higher education space in the UK and Australia.

Edward Chung (TechnologyOne) Credit: TechnologyOne

Australian-headquartered TechnologyOne has made its first international acquisition in the form of UK-based academic timetabling software vendor Scientia for £12 million (A$22.4 million).



Scientia offers solutions targeting the higher education space, which is an area that TechnologyOne already operates in.

Coming in at A$22.4 million in cash, the payment consists of an initial payment of £6 million (A$11.2 million) with further payments based on achieving progressive earnouts through to the 2023 financial year.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate TechnologyOne's growth in the UK market, as well as bolstering its services for the Australian higher education market, according to TechnologyOne CEO Edward Chung.

While this is the first time the Australian enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor has acquired a company outside of its home country, the business does have offices in the UK, as well as New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia.

According to Chung, Scientia’s products are utilised within mission-critical software for over 150 universities in the UK and Australia.

“The acquisition further expands our global SaaS [software as a service] ERP solution for higher education,” he said.

“The integration of the Scientia’s advanced academic timetabling and resource scheduling capabilities, combined with our market-leading student management, HR and payroll, enterprise asset management and finance capabilities, will provide smarter decision-making eliminating underutilisation of space and resources that is paramount for higher Education across the globe in a post-covid world,” Chung added.

TechnologyOne's acquisition of Scientia comes a month after a judgement was filed that would see the ERP vendor face a retrial in a bullying case about a former employee.

In October, the Federal Court ordered TechnologyOne to pay $5.2 million to its former regional manager for Victoria, Behnam Roohizadegan.

TechnologyOne denied the allegations and, following that judgement, said it was planning to appeal the decision.