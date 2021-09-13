Origin Energy swaps out Oracle Support for Rimini Street

Takes over management of cloud and ERP.

Credit: Dreamstime

Origin Energy has moved its Oracle cloud and enterprise resource planning support to Rimini Street, swapping out the vendor’s own.

Rimini Street will now handle the energy provider’ e-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Fusion Middleware and Hyperion.

The third-party support provider claims this will help Origin avoid the process of implementing recurring vendor updates and upgrades and will “free up” internal staff.

“We identified that one of our largest database operational expenditure costs were our maintenance and support,” said Cameron Adams, head of architecture and database services for Origin Energy.

“We were attracted to the value proposition and support model offered by Rimini Street, as the company gave us an avenue to materially reduce our database costs and avoid further upgrades in the future.”

The move to Rimini Street follows Origin’s efforts to migrate all its application workloads to the cloud over recent years.

“Importantly, we have been able to redeploy some of our cost savings into higher value activities, with our teams now focusing on more proactive database work, recently establishing a new open-source database support framework and migrating some databases to PostgreSQL,” Adams added.

“Now, when we get a new workload, we look at open-source offerings or managed database services as a first priority.”

Rimini Street, which also supports SAP and is a Salesforce partner, recently promoted vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand Daniel Benad to the role of group vice president and general manager for Oceania.

It also took over support services for Australian fuel company Ampol’s SAP suite.