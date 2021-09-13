MOQdigital picks up Dimension Data stalwart Peter Menadue

Peter Menadue (MOQdigital) Credit: Supplied

MOQdigital has picked up NTT’s global senior vice president, Peter Menadue, to focus on the local systems integrator’s Microsoft business after being with the company formally known as Dimension Data for over 15 years.

In the role of general manager, Microsoft solutions and partnership, Menadue has been tasked with accelerating and enhancing the systems integrator’s Microsoft business with clients in partnership with Microsoft.

While at NTT, Menadue was responsible for the company's global go-to-market with Microsoft, a position he held for just under two years.



Prior to this however, he worked at Dimension Data before its rebrand to NTT for over 15 years in a series of managerial and executive roles, largely with a focus on Microsoft solutions.

“I am looking forward to joining the MOQdigital team and helping the business to grow their already strong Microsoft partnership to the next level,” Menadue said.

“MOQdigital has been incredibly successful at delivering digital transformation to clients and I believe there is huge potential for further growth and I am looking forward to having an impact on that.”

Menadue’s appointment comes as MOQdigital ramps up its investment into its Microsoft partnership over the last two years, following its acquisitions of Dienst Consulting and WARDY IT Solutions over the last two years.

“Microsoft is a strategic partner for MOQdigital and strength of this partnership assists our customers to achieve success in their businesses," said CEO Joe D’Addio. “Appointing Peter to accelerate the digital transformation for our customers through our Microsoft alignment was an easy decision.”

Menadue also said in a LinkedIn post to announce the move that he has interacted with some of MOQdigital’s employees in the past, including when the system integrator acquired Nets & Web, a business that Menadue founded.

Additionally, he was also a principal consultant at Praxa and software product manager at Webster Computer.

ARN understands that another part of MOQ's focus on Microsoft solutions includes its recent divesting of what it considers to be a non-core asset of Skoolbag, a communication tool for schools, for $4 million to Skilligence, trading as Junior Engineers.

D'Addio added that the divestment, which was announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 3 September, would allow it to "solely focus our efforts on growing MOQ into a market leading cloud centric technology services and solutions business".

The business had previously acquired Skoolbag for $3 million back in 2016 when it was previously known as Montech.

Menadue’s appointment also comes days after parent company MOQ saying in a presentation to shareholders that it was looking for merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in the cyber security and digital services areas — the latter of which is leading the business’ growth, according to documents listed to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).