NSW parliament seeks system integrator for new broadcast and AV fitout

The successful tenderer will need to consider heritage building requirements

Image courtesy of Adam J.W.C

The Parliament of NSW is seeking to upgrade its broadcast and audio visual systems at its Macquarie Street Sydney location and is scouting proposals from qualified broadcast/AV systems integrator for the design and construction of the turn-key project.



Some of the requirements that have been laid out in the request for tender include that the installed solutions should be flexible, innovative and easy to operate, using the latest technologies together with the provision of training and support services to deliver media content to the parliamentary members, staff, media and public.

The current broadcast/AV systems installed throughout parliament consists of end-of-life equipment, other equipment which does not fulfil its modern needs nor requirements, particularly in relation to Covid-19.

During the past 20 years, NSW parliament has carried out minor and partial broadcast/AV upgrade works to its existing systems and whenever rooms have either been modernised or added.

Excluding the Strangers dining room, small meeting rooms and media offices, the request for tender is aiming to produce a universal replacement of all broadcast/AV systems within both debating chambers and three committee rooms plus plans for a future fourth committee room.

As NSW parliament is considered a heritage site, the chosen systems integrator needs to consider the heritage impact and approvals which may be required as part of the upgrade design, and need to sort permission prior to making any new penetrations into ceiling or walls.

Lucas Stapleton Johnson is the nominated Heritage Architect for this project.

It is estimated that the stages will be completed over a period of 20 months. A virtual vendor briefing will be held on 6 September.



