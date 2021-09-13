Genesys aims for regional cloud growth with ex-LinkedIn exec at the helm

Comes as former APAC lead Gwilym Funnell is promoted to global head of strategic growth.

Assaf Tarnopolsky Credit: Genesys

Contact centre and customer experience solutions vendor Genesys is looking to drive its cloud business across the Asia Pacific region under the leadership of former LinkedIn executive Assaf Tarnopolsky, who joined the company in July.

As Genesys’ new senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific, Tarnopolsky has been tasked with leading the APAC region to drive cloud business momentum, which the company claims experienced strong growth in the fiscal year 2021.



Based in Singapore, Tarnopolsky joined Genesys after more than eight years with LinkedIn, the final five years of which he spent as marketing solutions director for Southeast Asia, North Asia and Japan. Before LinkedIn, he held senior leadership roles with the likes of Tecca, Sony Pictures International and MobiTV.



“The importance of creating positive and personalised customer and employee outcomes have become non-negotiable for organisations,” said Tarnopolsky. “Contact centres of today have become ‘experience centres’ that are at the frontline of driving real-time proactive and predictive experiences.

“I look forward to being a part of Genesys at a pivotal point in its journey to assist businesses in their digital transformation journey,” he added.



Meanwhile, Gwilym Funnell, who previously led Genesys in Asia Pacific as senior vice president across the region, has transitioned to a global appointment as head of strategic growth for the US headquartered company.

Credit: Genesys Gwilym Funnell (Genesys)

Based in Sydney, Funnell stepped into the newly created new role in July. He is now responsible for identifying new opportunities for Genesys to expand across new market segments as well as establish strategic partnerships.



Tarnopolsky’s appointment and Funnel’s promotion come several months after Genesys brought former Oracle Asia Pacific vice president of customer experience and marketing cloud Stephen Hamill on board as its managing director and vice president for ASEAN and Southeast Asia.

Hamill joined Genesys in January, according to his LinkedIn profile, after close to two years with Oracle, which he joined from Accenture Interactive. He has also held senior leadership roles at Adobe.

Based in Singapore, Hamill is responsible for business strategy and sales with a focus on accelerating the growth of Genesys in ASEAN and South Asia.



Credit: Genesys Stephen Hamill (Genesys)

“With organisations turning to digitalisation as a business amplifier in the post-pandemic reality, we foresee CX [customer experience] will be key to companies remaining relevant, especially in the fast-growing economies of ASEAN,” said Hamill. “Continuing its commitment to the region, Genesys has deeply invested in talent, resources and innovation in key Asian markets.

“We help organisations leverage digital platforms and cloud, and AI [artificial intelligence] for serving their customers’ CX needs. I am thrilled to be driving the next chapter of growth for Genesys and look forward to deepening our presence across the region,” he added.



According to Genesys executive vice president for global sales and field operations ML Maco, the leadership of Tarnopolsky and Hamill will help the company's APAC businesses “realise the value of the vision we call experience as a service”.

In August, Genesys honoured its top performing partners across the Asia Pacific region, praising businesses across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

Based on the achievements of partners during 2020, Datacom took out top honours for Australia and New Zealand as A/NZ partner of the year, while Telstra got the gong for APAC partner of the year.

Nexon Asia Pacific was the recipient of the APAC emerging partner of the year award and Spark New Zealand took home the APAC disruptor partner of the year award.

Across Southeast Asia, NTT Singapore, Radiant Communication and S C M Technologies all received special impact awards.





