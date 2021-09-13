Dreamtime Supply to pay $1.18M to Steadfast ICT following employee breaches

Indigenous ICT business Dreamtime Supply Company has been ordered by the ACT Supreme Court to pay profits in equity to the tune of $1.18 million to Canberra-based Steadfast ICT Security after three former employees breached their contracts.

Court proceedings began in May after Steadfast claimed its former employees Gareth Peak, Lachlan Watt and Nenad Stefanovic, along with its former director, David Glavonjic, arranged to copy confidential information and transfer commercial arrangements to another business, Dreamtime Supply Company.

This conduct is alleged to involve breaches of the employees’ and director’s fiduciary, contractual and statutory obligations and took place in late 2018 and early 2019 while the three were still working at Steadfast.

Justice David Mossop highlighted the conduct of Peak, who was the former general manager of Steadfast and now works for Dreamtime, stating he was “thoroughly dishonest and in flagrant breach of his obligations to his employer".

“As a consequence, Dreamtime obtained the benefit of Steadfast’s business and profited as a result. Because of the involvement of Glavonjic, a director of Dreamtime, in Peak’s plan, Dreamtime was well aware of Peak’s breach of duty," Justice Mossop said.

Steadfast claimed both Watt and Stefanovic -- also Dreamtime employees -- breached their contractual duties after allegedly failing to act with honesty, care and skill, along with breaching contractual obligations in relation to confidential information and intellectual property.

Steadfast claimed during the court case that, as a result of the conduct of the trio, it has suffered a loss of clients, customers or suppliers, loss of income from those sources and reputational damage.

Steadfast was incorporated in November 2015 with Glavonjic as the sole director with shareholders including the companies PurpleP, which Nathan Joy is a director of, and Peakiham.

The idea of the company came about when Joy approached Glavonjic to help take advantage of the government’s Indigenous Procurement Policy (IPP), through which Glavonjic had introduced Joy to Chris Goldsmith, who is the current director of Dreamtime.

According to court documents, the point of the arrangement was to insert a majority Indigenous-owned company between non-Indigenous service providers and the Commonwealth, thereby permitting access to Commonwealth contracts through the IPP and allowing the owners of the Indigenous company to make money even though the services were subcontracted to non-Indigenous companies.

The arrangement between Steadfast and Dreamtime permitted Steadfast to gain access to government work on more favourable terms than if it subcontracted to other companies on government panels.

In addition to performing work obtained by Dreamtime under the IPP, Steadfast also had a business providing IT security and was an authorised reseller of security software and solutions provided by AlienVault, Airlock and Fortinet, among others.

Steadfast also provided IT security consulting services, created security documentation and undertook security assessments under the Commonwealth Government Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP). It also provided help desk support and security monitoring services.

The court documents suggested there was a falling out between Steadfast directors Melany Batley and Joy, and between Peak and Glavonjic in relation to a profit-sharing arrangement between Dreamtime People, resulting in Joy suggesting to Peak that Glavonjic was no longer required to continue as a director and business advisor to Steadfast.

At one point, Glavonjic and current director of Dreamtime, Goldsmith considered buying out Steadfast from Batley and Joy, but decided against it.

A group of forensic computer experts were called to examine computer records, after Peak allegedly deleted them following his departure from Steadfast in January 2019.

In the court documents, it was claimed that he had downloaded a total of 7,582 files from Steadfast’s Microsoft IT system via syncing the Steadfast system with his laptop. It was also claimed he deleted files and data from Steadfast’s Google Workspaces account including quotes, proposals, email archive files and staff timesheets.

Justice Mossop described Peak as an “unreliable witness,” and that while he did make admissions of dishonest and misleading conduct, he only did so where documented evidence compelled him to. Evidence pointed to Peak taking existing Steadfast proposals and reseller agreements and attempting to ‘badge’ them as Dreamtime.

Justice Mossop further stated that Glavonjic was an “unimpressive witness with a broad-brush salesman’s story to tell” which suggested much less involvement in Peak’s actions against Steadfast.