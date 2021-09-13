Spun-off Telstra Towers business rebranded ‘Amplitel’

Credit: Telstra

Telstra has revealed the new name of its offloaded Towers business following the completion of its sale for $2.8 billion.

Now partially owned by a consortium comprising the Future Fund, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Sunsuper, the infrastructure assets business will be known as Amplitel as of 1 September.

The company now has an asset portfolio of over 8,000 physical towers, mast, large pole and antenna mount structures.

Telstra will retain 51 per cent ownership of Amplitel and continue to own the active parts of its network, including the radio access network and spectrum assets, the telco said.

Brendon Riley, who has been the CEO of Telstra InfraCo since 2018, said the Amplitel name came from a hybrid of the words “amplify” and “Telstra”, claiming it reflected its “history and the increasing importance of our infrastructure that provides the foundation for wireless connectivity in this country”.

“Amplitel may be a new organisation, but its foundations are more than 100 years old,” he wrote in a blog post. “It’s a legacy that we are proud of, but we are also keen to push Amplitel forward to create its own unique offerings for a more connected Australia now and for the future, from the ground up.”

In conjunction with the sale, Telstra has entered into a 15-year agreement with the InfraCo Towers business to secure ongoing access to existing and new towers. The telco also has the option to extend this arrangement.

In November last year, Telstra said it would split its business into three different units, positioning it to spin off its infrastructure assets in a bid to free up capital. The move saw Telstra’s infrastructure business InfraCo split into two separate units while a third unit would oversee its mobile business.

Infrastructure was split into InfraCo Fixed, which owns and runs Telstra’s fixed line assets, and InfraCo Towers, which owns the mobile infrastructure. Meanwhile, the third, named ServeCo, owns the active parts of Telstra's mobile business, including the radio access network and spectrum assets.