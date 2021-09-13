Vonex net loss deepens after year of acquisitions

Optimistic about its competitiveness among the telco market.

Publicly listed wholesale and retail telecommunications services provider Vonex has seen its net loss plunge 464 per cent to $3.98 million while revenue has stepped up 25 per cent to $19.21 million for the 2021 financial year ending 30 June.

Underlying earnings before tax increased from $36,860 to $593,126.

In a letter to shareholders, non-executive chairman Nicolas Ong said Vonex has grown to a point where more than 8500 businesses rely on it, including Data#3 and European telco Orange.

These expose Vonex to customers in many industries across mining, energy and government sectors. It also secured a partnership with Optus as it rolls out its 5G network.

The launch of its NBN Assure service was also another point of significance for Vonex along with realising cross-selling opportunities within its 2SG Wholesale acquisition.

Confidence in value-accretive acquisitions and mergers led to the Nextel purchase in February and now with MNF Group’s direct business, Ong said it will deliver another transformation in the competitive telco landscape.

“Nextel’s business increased our presence in the SME market in NSW and offered Vonex added capabilities to target new build infrastructure projects, evident by winning a $140,000 infrastructure roll-out, which we hope is one of many to come,” Ong said.

“Vonex’s strengthened competitive position and continued focus on disciplined growth come at a time of great opportunity in the telecommunications market.”