DTA seeks partners and ISVs for software marketplace refresh

Follows launch of whole-of-government software licensing and services panel.

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has launched a hunt for resellers and independent software vendors (ISV) to join a refreshed marketplace.

The federal government agency is looking to refresh its Software Marketplace following the launch of the whole-of-government software licensing and services panel.

New sellers can now apply to join what the DTA is calling Category 2 of the marketplace, which consists of 26 categories of software products and six classes of software professional services.

Existing partners on the marketplace will not be required to re-apply, the DTA said.

The 26 product categories cover the likes of enterprise resource planning, business intelligence, data, artificial intelligence and automation, alongside research, network management and virtualisation, plus e-commerce and self-service, among others.

The first of the six professional services categories covers commercial-off-the-shelf development services for software acquisition and/or implementation.

The following categories cover software integration, implementation and training; data migration; testing; support; and cyber security.

Existing sellers who wish to apply for additional classes or are seeking to update their current catalogues will be contacted directly, the DTA added.



Potential partners have until 28 September 2021 to apply to be on the marketplace.

The announcement follows the DTA’s recent search for more suppliers for its hardware marketplace panel in July, when it released a request for tender (RFT) for suppliers to join up to seven categories.

It also comes after the DTA's launch of its new Cloud Marketplace in an effort to make it easier for government entities to access cloud technology and capability from suppliers.

The DTA said that the new Cloud Marketplace had been designed to meet the complex needs of government agencies that are looking to easily source value-for-money cloud solutions.

The procurement manager also this year launched two new certifications for partners looking to work in a hosting capacity with federal government agencies.

Under the DTA’s new Hosting Certification Framework, partners providing services involving data centre usage will need to apply for either Certified Strategic or Certified Assured provider status.