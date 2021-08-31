FTS Group rebrands to Atturra

Stephen Kowal (atturra) Credit: atturra

Australian technology consulting and services business FTS Group has rebranded to Atturra following a recent acquisition spree.

The Atturra brand brings together FTS Group companies Anatas, Veritec, Cubic Consulting, Esam Consulting, Galaxy42, KoBold, Mentum Systems, and Noetic. Future acquisitions will also be folded into the Atturra brand.

FTS Group itself was formed in 2015 and has achieved momentum through both acquisition and organic growth in Australia, driving revenue growth exceeding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 23 per cent.

Atturra CEO Stephen Kowal said the new brand was an important step forward in the company’s journey.

“FTS Group’s smarts across all its businesses were not adequately represented by the original branding, and the business has outgrown its old structures,” he said. “Atturra reflects the emphasis on accessing enterprise-scale, technologies, and specialisations the group offers.

“While all the units have been working closely together for some years now, as one unified brand Atturra is now in a stronger position to compete and lead in the IT services landscape.”

To date, Atturra has served more than 600 local clients across federal, state and local government, defence, education, wealth and financial services, and utilities. It also maintains strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Boomi, Software AG, and Smartsheet.

“The Atturra brand may be new, but Australian governments and businesses have relied on the team for years. Atturra has over 500 staff members, including more than 200 security-cleared consultants. We're proud of what we have achieved so far and equally confident of the new chapter in our story,” he said.



