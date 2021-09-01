Nexion scores $5.1M in 'significant' Q1 contracts

Paul Glass (Nexion Group) Credit: Supplied

Nexion has scored a raft of “significant” contracts for the company during the first quarter of the new financial year, coming to $5.1 million in total contract value (TCV) over the last two months — a 50 per cent increase compared to the last financial year.



According to a statement published by the hybrid cloud services provider to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), a portion of these contracts include “additional multi-million-dollar service contracts with IBM Australia”.

Adding on a 60 month contract to existing deals with Big Blue, the new deal adds additional Nexion products already being consumed by IBM in Nexion’s W1 data centre and includes Nexion OneCloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), on-site support and additional managed services.

According to the provider, this makes it the fourth “significant” contract it has signed with IBM over the last 12 months.

Nexion also delivered a large intercontinental data link, spanning from Perth to Calgary, Canada to support a Perth-based IBM customer.



The combination of this extension, along with new cyber security and managed services revenue with construction company Clough, and other deals — all of which are expected to start in September — is a 50 per cent increase on financial 2021's TCV, up from $10.2 million.

“We are forging our global marketplace with these recent additional contracts for IBM and Clough,” said the provider's CEO Paul Glass. “Nexion is becoming a serious contender in enterprise managed ICT and cloud services.

“Global SDWAN and globally connected hybrid cloud is one of the fastest growing segments of the information technology industry today and Nexion is proud to be a serious contender with our global cloud, security, networking, and data centre product-set,” he added.