Ingram Micro launches recurring billing service in A/NZ

Trent Gomersall (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Distributor Ingram Micro has launched its revenue management solution for recurring billing in Australia and New Zealand.

The solution is launched by Ingram’s CloudBlue division and aims to automate quoting, billing and reconciliation for channel partners.

Known as CloudBlue Rev, the solution is based on professional services automation (PSA) architecture and is designed to help partners transition to an everything-as-a-service business.

The company has also revamped its full PSA solutions, HarmonyPSA, in both countries. Now known as CloudBlue PSA, the system provides the full spectrum of CRM, quoting, service ordering and provisioning, ticketing system/service desk, timesheets, project profitability, billing and reconciliation.

According to Ingram, the solution integrates sales, finance and operations, streamlines processes and provides accurate, real-time analysis of business performance.

The system was initially launched in the UK, Germany and the Benelux Union, which comprises of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

“With CloudBlue Rev and CloudBlue PSA, we’re helping eliminate some of the least enjoyable parts of the role of being a reseller,” Ingram Micro Australia cloud director Trent Gomersall said.

“With less administration and more time for building relationships and rolling out solutions, we’re powering productivity and convenience for our partners in both Australia and New Zealand which we are excited about.”

Credit: Ingram Micro Barbara Kidd (Ingram Micro)

The distributor’s general manager for cloud in New Zealand, Barbara Kidd, added that the new solution cuts down the “tedious channel revenue management processes”.

The launch follows Ingram releasing a refreshed edition of its partner program, which aims to half the time for vendor's intellectual property to reach the go-to-market stage.

Dubbed version 2.0, the revamped program sees the previous go-to-market process digitised, a move which Ingram Micro claims has reduced the costs for IP owners while accelerating the “time-to-revenue" by up to 50 per cent for cloud service providers.