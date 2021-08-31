TAS promotes John Griffin to COO

Griffin first joined TAS as head of services in October 2019.

John Griffin (TAS) Credit: TAS

Sydney-based cloud solutions and services provider TAS has promoted its head of services, John Griffin, to chief operating officer.

Griffin first joined TAS as head of services in October 2019 after previously spending five years at Insight and almost eight years at Data#3 before then.

Since joining TAS in 2019, Griffin has restructured the provider’s organisation to set it up for cloud-based service delivery, as well as embedding DevSecOps into its practices.

According to TAS, Griffin also introduced the Service Offering Framework, which “redefined” TAS’ products by “providing consistency around service inclusions, exclusions and responsibilities to TAS clients”.

Griffin said he was looking forward to accelerating this transformation as part of his new role as well as helping integrate TAS’ recent acquisition, Sydney-based cloud, virtualisation and workforce mobility services provider Experteq.

“I aim to help TAS become an industry-leading cloud managed service provider, leveraging industry best technology and our expert knowledge to provide our clients with highly secure platforms,” he said.

CEO Shane Baker said he was happy to welcome Griffin to the executive team and to continue the service provider’s expansion across banking and financial industries, as well as the public sector.

“We look forward to applying his remarkable skills, expertise and insights to our TAS and Experteq clients as we continue to add value as a trusted partner,” he added.

Recently, TAS also hired former Optus and Brennan IT talent William Lam for the role of group innovation director.