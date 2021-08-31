Aussie Broadband surpasses FY21 forecast

Revenue up 84 per cent and pre-tax earnings up 433 per cent.

Aussie Broadband beat expectations for its first financial results since its public listing, capitalising on the environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in October, the telecommunications provider beat the numbers laid out in its prospectus for both revenue and pre-tax earning for the 12 months ending 30 June.

In particular, the NBn specialist saw revenue rise 84 per cent year-on-year to $350 million, which was 3.6 per cent ahead of its prospectus forecast.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up a considerable 433 per cent for the year to $19.1 million, 55 per cent ahead of its prospectus forecast.

The EBITDA uptick, according to documents listed on the ASX, was due to customer growth across the business and residential segments, an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU), careful CVC management, as well as NBN Co extending COVID-19 Connectivity Virtual Circuit (CVC) credits and promotional rebates.

This comes to the higher end of Aussie Broadband’s forecast range for FY21, as it predicted back in February that EBITDA would land somewhere between $17 million to $20 million.

Aussie Broadband also cut its net loss after tax by nearly two thirds, falling from a loss of $12.3 million down to $4.5 million in the black.

“We have staff spread across Australia who, like our customers, have all experienced different forms and lengths of lockdown throughout the year,” managing director Phillip Britt said.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of reliable internet in our daily lives. Despite the challenges, our team has continued to deliver great network performance and great customer service to our customers, which are critical factors underpinning our growth.

“We’re in business to change the telco game, and our staff are doing that each and every day with our high-quality network, clever technology and a focus on being good to our customers.”

Additionally, the provider expanded its services by more than half, seeing a 53 per cent increase of total broadband services offered by the company to 400,848.

Mobile services meanwhile more than doubled by 102 per cent to 25,606, due to a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreement signed with Optus, which took place in the first half of the financial year.

Aussie Broadband’s overall growth is unlikely to stop here, as the provider claimed it experienced record broadband and mobile sales in July and is anticipating another record for August.

It also has begun taking orders through its white-label platform in July, claiming daily order volume exceeded initial forecasts and expectations. Additionally, the migration of 32,000 white label broadband services onto its own network will start in the second quarter of FY22.

Meanwhile, CVC use is proving to be challenging due to COVID-19 lockdowns. NBN’s planned CVC lockdown relief for August and September will help somewhat mitigating the increased CVC expense.

However, the unstable environment, and its resulting impact on CVC expense, caused Aussie Broadband to forgo providing a forecast for FY22.