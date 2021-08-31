DCI to build Tier III date centre in Adelaide

Will be DCI’s second TIER-Ready III facility in South Australia.

DCI Data Centres is to invest potentially over $100 million in a second data Tier III facility in Adelaide in an effort to capitalise on the city’s “thriving digital infrastructure ecosystem”.

Named ADL03, the data centre will sit at Adelaide’s Mawson Lakes and will be twice the size of DCI’s under construction ADL02, into which DCI has invested $70 million.

DCI has so far secured development approval for ADL03 and said it would reveal further details about its size, power capacity and investment in the coming months.

However, the company did claim that the new facility will offer a secure cloud edge and support South Australia “becoming a new digital infrastructure hub”.

“South Australia has been successful in attracting global defence, space, high-tech and creative industries,” said Malcolm Roe, DCI CEO for Australia and New Zealand.

“In fact, this state is home to the nation’s defence industrial complex -- a world-class precinct. Industries like defence go hand in hand with digital infrastructure, which in turn makes this state a critical data centre region and supports a thriving digital infrastructure ecosystem.”

ADL02, meanwhile, which is located at Adelaide’s Kidman Park, has begun construction and will have 4 MW taking it up to 5.4 MW total IT load upon completion.

DCI said ADL02 will be ready for service in the second half of 2022.

“ADL02 is the first of its kind in South Australia,” Roe added. “We have committed $70 million to this facility which will provide mission-critical support to some of the state’s priority growth sectors, offering the highest levels of security so they can conduct business with certainty, using local infrastructure.”

ADL02 will also use waterless cooling technology and have a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.25kW average per year.

Earlier this year, DCI announced plans to build a second data centre in Sydney, investing $400 million in the 36 MW facility.

The data centre operator has secured the land on Eastern Creek for what will be known as SYD02, with the facility due to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.