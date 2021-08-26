Trend Micro spurs partner go-to-market action with new program

Dhanya Thakkar (Trend Micro) Credit: Trend Micro

Cyber security vendor Trend Micro has launched a partner program for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) that focuses on new customer acquisition.

Known as WeDiscover, the program focuses on demand generation in an effort to boost new markets, revenue streams and accelerate partner sales.

According to Trend Micro, the WeDiscover program is designed to help partners leverage its solutions while helping them differentiate their services, build new security expertise and grow profitable businesses.

Specifically, it aims to do this by helping partners identify opportunities and close deals within a period of 180 days through encouraging more collaboration with its own sales and technical teams.

It will also provide “comprehensive” marketing tools, co-branded collaterals and digital marketing support for the partner.

Solution offering packages and financial rebates will also be on the table via Trend Micro’s existing Trendsetter program.

“WeDiscover offers channel partners greater flexibility on engaging with the market, upskilling their technological knowledge while rewarding top-performing partners,” said Jaruwan Roekphichayayothin, director of channels and MSP at Trend Micro AMEA.

“It is our constant efforts to reverberate our strong commitment to help our channel partners generate new business and strengthen our team’s relationship with them.”

Meanwhile, Dhanya Thakkar, AMEA SVP, said the region remained an expansion focus for the global vendor.

"We take a highly collaborative approach with all our partners, irrespective of a business location, and this was no exception," he added.

Trend Micro last shook up its channel partner program last year, launching a bunch of new updates and enhancements.

Among them was the introduction of streamlined discount structures based on deal registration, sales and marketing incentives across all partner tiers and distributors and new rebate schemes for gold and platinum partners.