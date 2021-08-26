Nutanix adds Ingram, drops Tech Data and Arrow

David Gage (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has revealed its dual distribution strategy for Australia and New Zealand that sees Tech Data and Arrow dropped from the line-up, while adding Ingram Micro and refining its existing relationship with Dicker Data.

According to the vendor, the updated strategy will enable investment in additional resources into Dicker Data and introduce the experience and reach of Ingram Micro, bringing greater consistency to its A/NZ partner program while also unlocking more opportunities for both distributors and their partners.

Nutanix director of A/NZ channels David Gage said the new model is a significant step towards enabling channel autonomy and that both distributors will service the Australian and New Zealand markets.

“We have refined our go-to-market model to ensure we have the most efficient approach to meeting customers’ needs, including, in this case, for the mid-market in Australia and New Zealand,” Gage said.

“By optimising our distributor base, we’re able to accelerate our success with two partners who have a strong strategic vision and are invested in Nutanix and driving our enhanced Elevate partner program.”

Gage said in the early stages of a technology business, ‘more is better’ was the natural approach when it comes to distribution partners and these changes are a maturation of the channel program as Nutanix itself has grown.

“The result is more engagement, more enablement and a better overall experience for our channel partners across Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

Gage said he looked forward to working closely with Ingram Micro as the distributor ramped up its Nutanix capabilities in the coming months.

“The team at Ingram Micro bring decades of experience and deep relationships across the Trans-Tasman partner and end-user ecosystems which will be invaluable in our new channel model,” he said.

“Ingram Micro and Dicker Data, along with their partner bases, are renowned for the value-led approach they bring to digital transformation—an approach that will be pivotal as Nutanix continues to support businesses on their hybrid multi cloud journeys.”

Dicker Data COO, Vlad Mitnovetski, added since launching its partnership in August 2019, its team has played an integral role in helping Nutanix achieve their objectives in the local market.

“Our value-add capabilities, deep technical expertise and agility have resonated well with the Nutanix partner community,” he said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue our work with Nutanix and we extend our sincere thanks to their management team for their continued support of Dicker Data.”

In May, Nutanix revealed it was 'refining' its operations in the region, resulting in the retrenchment of some staff across Australia and New Zealand.