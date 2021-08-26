Vectec ships HPE Greenlake to Patrick Terminals

Brings 'agility' of public cloud with 'performance' of on-premises IT.

HPE GreenLake partner Vectec has scored a gig to build a private cloud for Australian container terminal operator Patrick Terminals.

The company has hired the Sydney-based IT services company to build and run a private cloud on HPE GreenLake with an as-a-service (aaS) operating model.

According to Patrick Terminals, this will “combine the agility and economics of the public cloud with the security, compliance and performance of on-premises IT, with zero latency”.

The migration also brought the operator HPE Synergy composable infrastructure, HPE Primera storage, HPE StoreOnce backup, HPE Cloud Bank Storage and Aruba networking.

“We’re pleased to work with Patrick Terminals and deliver an HPE GreenLake solution that meets their compliance, security and transformation needs and is scalable for when these needs inevitably change,” said Michael Murphy, director at Vectec.

According to Patrick Terminal, the migration gave it the promise of a cloud environment while still maintaining its on-premises systems.

“The agility of HPE GreenLake helps us handle new business demands as they emerge, whether it’s ensuring compliance, improving our labour systems or enabling greater automation,” said Kevin Windsor, head of infrastructure at Patrick Terminals.

“Running our private cloud as a service is a major business advantage. We can use additional capacity when it’s required and only pay for what we use, providing us with more flexibility to support the business and manage costs efficiently, without the delay of lengthy purchase or leasing procurement processes.”

Vectec recently won the HPE GreenLake Partner of the Year award at the vendor’s partner awards last year.