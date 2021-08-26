Swoop earnings loss skyrockets in first FY result

Alex West (Swoop) Credit: Swoop

Australian fixed wireless and wholesale network infrastructure carrier Swoop Holdings saw its statutory pre-tax earnings losses increase significantly by 467.6 per cent during the 2021 financial year, down to $8.8 million in the red.

In Swoop’s first financial results since listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in May, the carrier also recorded an increase in its statutory revenue of 143.1 per cent, to $22.4 million for the 12 months ending 30 June 2021.

In addition, it recorded an overall statutory loss from ordinary activities after tax for the year of $14.9 million, representing an increase of 192.3 per cent.

However, due to reverse acquisition accounting rules, the business formally known as Cirrus Communications acquired NodeOne and Stemify in February for $61 million in February and therefore its statutory results did not include any of NodeOne’s results for FY20 and only included approximately five weeks of revenue in FY21, according to documents filed with the ASX.

As a result, Swoop’s board also provided pro-forma results that incorporates the business as a whole in the documents, which claims that the business saw revenue up by 104 per cent, to $30.9 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up by 165 per cent, to $4.8 million.

“We had a fantastic year which was capped off by our successful listing on the ASX,” Swoop CEO Alex West said. “I am thrilled with the growth we have achieved and the opportunities that exist for further acquisitions.

“Along with the Board, the executive team and I are pumped to be creating the next national Australian telco with the business on track for an equally successful FY22.”

Indeed, the documents predict that Swoop is expecting revenue to rise above $40 million and underlying EBITDA to be $10 million.