TNA Solutions chips into HoloLens 2

Pravin Singh (TNA Solutions) Credit: TNA Solutions

Sydney founded global food processing and packaging business TNA Solutions has invested in a fleet of Microsoft HoloLens 2 head-mounted mixed reality computers to virtually attend customer locations and provide remote technical support and advice.

The rollout provided a way for TNA to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 travel restrictions and now forms part of its multi-year digital transformation in building a single integrated platform, linking its 30 international offices with Dynamics 365 and Office 365.

TNA is also deploying an Azure-based internet of things (IoT) network leveraging machine learning and Azure edge computing to build preventative maintenance capability into its solutions to maximise customer productivity by driving down equipment downtime.

This complements its Azure-based customer portal through which TNA plans to provide after sales support to customers where they will be able to log on securely to see all documentation related to their TNA systems, make a service request — which automatically generates a ticket for the field service team — or schedule a meeting via Teams.

Additionally, TNA is piloting the IoT preventative maintenance solution with a customer in Brisbane and has six international clients waiting to test the platform ahead of a formal launch of the service.

TNA’s chief business transformation officer, who also heads TNA’s digital services unit, Pravin Singh, said HoloLens 2 was a “complete game changer” in terms of field service and remote assist.

“One scenario is obviously COVID. Our technicians can’t contract to site because of certain restrictions in countries, and because of that, we have to do this remotely,” he said.

“We may have one technician in the field that could be in that country where we’re doing the install, but he may not have the complete knowledge of that equipment. So he can dial into the engineering centre in Sydney or into our manufacturing centres around the world and talk directly with the engineers to implement the machine.”

Singh said that as part of the preventative maintenance service, the business plans to offer customers HoloLens 2 enabled with Remote Assist, so TNA experts can guide customer technicians through any required actions.

With Dynamics 365 Field Service and Remote Assist, TNA is also armed with access to complete service history of all equipment, regardless of location.

“Add in the combination of a modern business applications platform, machine learning and IoT to build a pioneering preventative maintenance service for customers, with the option of a HoloLens 2 to connect them directly to expert technicians in head office and you have a truly ground breaking solution for the industry, ” Microsoft Australia CTO, Lee Hickin, said.

In December, Microsoft made its HoloLens 2 Development Edition augmented reality kit available in a slew of new markets, including Australia and New Zealand, following an initial US-only release in November.

The Development Edition of its augmented reality headset and associated technology combines the capabilities of HoloLens 2 with Azure, Unity and Pixyz.

This combo, according to Microsoft, helps to “empower” developers to build interactive experiences and render 3D holographic content with people, places and things.

In November, Qantas was also preparing to embark on the next phase of its trial using Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset and technology to help train its engineers without putting them in harm’s way.

Working with Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program experts from US-based spatial computing software provider Altoura, Qantas put a new Microsoft HoloLens 2 solution through its paces as part of a trial engineering training program.

Specifically, the proof of concept uses the HoloLens mixed reality technology to build a digital twin of a Boeing 737 flight deck, with the learner sitting in either the captain’s or first officer’s virtual chair to run through procedures and checklists.