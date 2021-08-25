How Secure Code Warrior aims to bridge ‘chasm’ of DevOps and security through A/NZ channel

Two tech arms “may not see eye to eye”, but customers are crying out for deep secure coding knowledge, according to Secure Code Warrior channel chief.

Credit: SCW

Sydney-headquartered secure development company Secure Code Warrior has embarked on a renewed hunt for partners in Australia and New Zealand after securing its 400th global customer.

The start-up, which currently has seven regularly transacting partners in A/NZ, said it is looking to to further “bridge the chasm” between developers and security specialists by expanding its local partner network.

Speaking to ARN, its global head of partners Stephen Allor said the company was currently attempting to identify and recruit the “right” partners while attempting to better enable its existing base.

“The biggest challenge our partners face is overcoming the silos that exist between developers and security teams within end customers,” Allor claimed. “These teams often don't see eye to eye, with security being considered a ‘department of NO’ by developers.”

Credit: SCW Stephen Allor (SCW)

As such, Allor said Secure Code Warrior is hoping to “facilitate the conversations” its partners have with their customers by “bringing in deep secure coding knowledge and helping them engage their customers through secure coding tournaments”.

Most of Secure Code Warriors’ partners are specialists in application security with a majority being systems integrators and managed service providers.

However, Allor said the company was seeing a lot of interest from DevOps independent software vendors (ISV) who see an opportunity to embed secure coding knowledge within their DevOps tooling.

Founded in 2015 and boasting five offices across Europe and the US, as well as its Sydney headquarters, Secure Code Warrior now has 70 partners in its partner program globally. Locally, the company is headed by Raygan Flores, head of sales for Asia Pacific and Japan, who is based in Melbourne.

Internationally, the company aims to further build its partner growth through the appointment of Seattle-based Vikram Ghosh, who has taken on the newly created role of SVP of strategic alliances.

Ghosh, a veteran of Microsoft and Citrix, will be targeting new additions to Secure Code Warrior's partner program, which recently announced enhancements and expanded integrations with leading DevSecOps vendors.

This year the company signed up 120 new enterprise customers across 30 countries, bringing its total customer base up to 400.

This growth comes despite the turbulence of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to cause chaos in A/NZ, with both nations besieged by outbreaks and ongoing lockdowns.

“We are fortunate to have learnt from last year’s lockdowns in Europe and the Americas, and know first hand from our customers the impacts of prolonged lockdowns and the associated challenges in demand gen and keeping prospects engaged,” Allor said.

To keep partners engaged, Allor said the company plans to hold a worldwide Secure Coding tournament—the ‘Secure Code Warrior Devlympics’, virtually in October.

“Partners are invited to participate in these and also invite their customers and prospects,” he explained. “These tournaments provide a way for our partners to generate new leads and keep their prospects engaged as we all struggle with balancing life and virtual work environments.”