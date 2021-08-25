Aqura Technologies secures funding for underground 5G LTE

The grant will be worth up to $1.93 million.

Aqura going underground Credit: Aqura

Perth-based industrial wireless, internet of things (IoT) and enterprise communications provider Aqura Technologies has been handed an Australian government grant to help it deliver underground 5G LTE.

The 5G Innovation Initiative grant, which Aqura will receive a maximum of $1.93 million, will help Aqura overcome technical and commercial barriers associated with operating next-gen broadband wireless networks in sub-surface environments.

The program will fast-track enabling applications and processes that are adopted in surface operations so underground operators can also reap the benefits that wireless communications can deliver.

The grant will be used to complement Aqura’s current investment in technical architectures, commercial model development and installation of a live private 5G LTE network in an operating mine.

Aqura CEO Travis Young stated the project was founded on extensive customer and industry feedback as critical to enabling mining operators to unlock the benefits that surface operators had been enjoying for a number of years.

"With over 50 per cent of mining in Australia being conducted underground and increasing, the industry is still playing catch-up with technology that is being widely utilised to great benefit in surface operations," Young said.

"Our track record and development work, coupled with the 5G Innovation Grant will enable our team to work to deliver technical architectures and a validated commercial model which will enable and accelerate adoption."

Aqura has previously delivered a project in 2017 using private 4G LTE in an underground mine in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and also supported the delivery of one of the first aboveground private 5G LTE networks in North Queensland earlier this year.

Various partners have also put their hand up in support to validate applications, devices and processes around autonomy, condition monitoring, safety systems, data access, PTT communications and IoT sensors.

“We’ve learnt a lot through our previous work in underground and we believe our new LTEaaS platform is optimised to deliver next-generation private industrial operation networks that will support a new commercial approach to suit the business models utilised by mining operators,” Aqura COO Alan Seery said.

“With new advances in radio access, we’re excited to have the opportunity to work with some very motivated partners to develop and make available new architectures which will bridge the underground connectivity gap.

“We’re really pleased to have been involved in advancing private LTE in only a few short years. I’m even more excited to take on challenges associated with the underground. It’s a tough environment to work in, but we’re pretty sure we can change the game.”