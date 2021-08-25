Kyckr eyes channel growth through $6M raise

Ian Henderson (Kyckr) Credit: Kyckr

ASX-listed regulatory software and services provider Kyckr has opened a new scheme in a bid to raise $6 million for its growth ambitions.

The company is looking to grow both its partner network and its enterprise sales channel throughout the new financial year.

It now intends for its platforms to be developed further to fit with enterprise customer demand and will include additional data sources. According to a note to shareholders, Kyckr intends to create new use cases to diversify its services beyond regulated financial services.

Broken down, Kyckr has received commitments to raise $3.44 million, before costs, in new equity via a first tranche placement of new fully paid ordinary shares to “institutional, professional and sophisticated investors”.

This will be followed by a Share Purchase Plan offer to eligible shareholders to raise a further $500,000 and a second tranche of placement of $2.6 million subject to approval at an extraordinary general meeting approval in September 2021.

The fundraising aims to secure $6.5 million before costs through the issue of 150 million new shares at an issue price of 4 cents per new share.

Established in 2007 in Europe, Kyckr was initially called Global Business Registries (GBR) and provided streamlined access to European company registries. The business then moved onto becoming an intelligence provider listing on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2016 and rebranding to Kyckr.

In 2019, it named illion Australia as its first-ever reseller in Australia and New Zealand.