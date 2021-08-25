AWS reveals Level 1 MSSP Competency launch partners

The new program sees managed cloud security start at Level 1 Managed Security Services, a baseline standard of quality.

Dean Robinson (Versent) Credit: Versent

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced its new Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency program, revealing no fewer than 27 launch partners from around the world.



The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency is aimed at supporting customers of the cloud giant that are looking for AWS partners with deep specialisation and expertise protecting and monitoring essential AWS resources on behalf of their customers.



“In a quickly evolving security landscape, customers need help to augment understaffed security teams, effectively operationalise tools, respond to events and achieve goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence,” AWS said in a blog post.



“An MSSP (managed security service provider) can support customers’ cloud journey, however, the abundance of security marketing jargon and lack of cloud security quality standard to measure MSSPs make selecting the right MSSP difficult,” it added.



The new program sees managed cloud security start at Level 1 Managed Security Services, a baseline standard of quality for 24/7 protection, monitoring, and response.



“This starting point for operationalising security responsibilities in the cloud spans ten 24/7 security service areas, each with technical and operational requirements,” AWS said.

AWS claimed that partners with the new AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency have all undergone a rigorous AWS validation process and evaluation of multiple customer references specific to managed security services on AWS.

AWS Partner Solution Architects, meanwhile, have validated their technical proficiency and architecture for previously completed customer use cases and thought leadership in managed security services, the cloud vendor said.

AWS has identified over two dozen launch partners of varying size and specialisation. Most of the big IT consulting firms, such as Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Deloitte and PwC are all included on the list.

A number of global systems integrators are also named, including Infosys, Leidos, Wipro and Tech Mahindra.



At the same time, there are a number of smaller, regional players included in the first batch of launch partners for the competency program.

For example, Australia-founded AWS cloud consulting partner Versent was named as a launch partner, as was fellow Australian provider, 5pillars, which specialises in automated cyber security solutions.



“Versent is proud to be one of the first AWS partners to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status,” said Dean Robinson, managing director of Versent's managed service business.



“Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”