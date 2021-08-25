Nexon Asia Pacific acquires cyber security provider Equate Technologies

Brisbane company has partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Fortinet and F5 Networks.

Barry Assaf (Nexon Asia Pacific) Credit: Nexon Asia Pacific

Nexon Asia Pacific has ramped up its cyber security play through the acquisition of Brisbane’s Equate Technologies for an undisclosed value.

Founded in 2013, Equate Technologies specialises in providing integrated detection and response solutions, alongside compliance and security infrastructure.

Among its host of vendor partnerships, Equate is aligned to cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, alongside security vendors including Fortinet, F5 Networks, Okta, Checkpoint and Palo Alto Networks.

Equate and Nexon share at least four vendors in common, including Proofpoint, F5, Netskope and Palo Alto, as well as several customers in financial services and the public sector.



At the end of last year, Equate, alongside Vocus Group, struck a five-year multi-million-dollar deal with Heritage Bank for a fibre network connection rollout across all its sites.

Following the acquisition, Equate Technologies will keep its branding with the added moniker of 'a Nexon Asia Pacific company'.

“Our extensive experience in delivering world-class onshore managed and professional security services to some of Australia’s fastest-growing businesses has always been a strong differentiator,” Equate managing director Stephen Richards said.

Credit: Equate Technologies Stephen Richards (Equate Technologies)

“With Nexon, we have the platform, resources and financial backing to extend our geographic reach and expand our service offerings to clients.”

Richards will remain with Equate post-acquisition and hold the new title of Equate Technologies general manager.

Nexon has been on an acquisition spree since last year, picking up Queensland network connectivity, cloud and managed IT services provider GCOMM in July 2020 and Computer Systems Australia (CSA) last month.

Speaking about the latest deal, Nexon CEO Barry Assaf said: “Cyber threats are more sophisticated, coordinated and targeted today.

“Our clients require the expertise and capabilities to secure their environments with access to next-generation capabilities. Equate Technologies augments our offering and capability to deliver scalable, end-to-end proactive cyber security services as part of our comprehensive advisory and managed services.”