Access Group acquires Perth ISV Definitiv

Claims it will strengthen position in the Asia Pacific region.

UK-headquartered business software provider Access Group has made its first push onto Australia’s west coast through the acquisition of Definitiv.

Founded in Perth in 2016, Definitiv provides software-as-a-service solutions specifically covering people management and payroll solutions.

According to Access Group, Definitiv works with 350 contracted entities across 27 industries in the Asia Pacific region.

“We are excited to be welcoming Definitiv’s employees, customers and partners to The Access Group," said Kerry Agiasotis, president of the Access Group Asia Pacific.

“Definitiv has great talent, technology and a rapidly growing customer base. Medium to large organisations in the Asia Pacific region face increasing complexity around payroll and workforce management. This acquisition will allow us to support them with a simple, built for purpose, scalable award-based and rostering solution."

Agiasotis added that acquisition marks the fourth for Access Group in the last two years. Most recently, Access Group acquired Sage Group’s businesses in Australia and Asia, after which Agiasotis, who was Sage's former managing director of APAC and Australia at the time, moved over to the Access Group’s leadership.

The Definitiv management team, led by CEO Roy Mellon, will continue to lead the Definitiv business as it scales its operations in the Asia Pacific region, Access Group claimed.

"We are excited to join the Access family," Mellon said. “The experience, investment and resources Access brings to the table will help us achieve our geographic expansion plans for the Asia Pacific region."