Datacom and Splunk deepen ties in cyber security and beyond

Datacom to deploy Splunk's security information and event management and orchestration and response software.

Simon Eid (Splunk) Credit: Supplied

Datacom is strengthening its strategic alliance with "data-to-everything" platform provider Splunk to provide customers with access to enterprise-grade security operations centre services.

Splunk develops software for capturing, searching, monitoring and analysing machine-generated data, and can be used for application management, security and compliance.



“Cyber attacks come in waves, and it is the orchestration that allows us to get ahead of things and help keep New Zealand and Australia cyber secure,” said Mark Micklefield, general manager cybersecurity services at Datacom.

By working with Splunk, Datacom’s cyber security team can help organisations learn from the behaviour of adversaries and mitigate and reduce risks.

The deal allows Datacom to use Splunk technology to deliver customer value beyond just cyber-security as well, Micklefield said.

For example, where Splunk is deployed predominantly for security, Datacom can expand the solution to improve application performance management and focus on driving financial resilience, as well as identifying user behaviour anomalies.



By deploying Splunk’s cyber security capabilities Datacom could combine its services to the cloud, networks, software engineering and more, and improve customer engagement and experience.

“Our customers have peace of mind knowing they are compliant to best practice standards from the outset,” Micklefield said.



Datacom will deliver Splunk’s cloud-based analytics-driven security information and event management (SIEM) platform, which is designed to allow enterprises to monitor, detect, investigate and respond to cyber-threats.

It also offers a security, orchestration, automation and response platform, Splunk SOAR, that automates monotonous security tasks and speeds response times.

“This partnership is a testament to the trust that Datacom has in Splunk’s capabilities and technologies,” said Simon Eid, group vice president, A/NZ, at Splunk.