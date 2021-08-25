Uniti Group closes record year off the back of Opticomm acquisition

OptiComm ​acquisition played a major role in the six months to June 2021.

Michael Simmons (Uniti Group) Credit: Uniti Group

Publicly listed Uniti Group has seen revenue soar 175 per cent to $159.9 million for the year ended 30 June 2021.

In a record year for the telecommunications provider, underlying earnings before tax skyrocketed 254 per cent to $93.7 million as reported net profit jumped 85 per cent to $29.2 million.

The company’s wholesale and digital infrastructure business dominated earnings, accounting for 84 per cent of the $93.7 million.

This dominance is expected to continue in the near and longer-term, as a result of the substantial expansion of contracted and ‘in-construction’ fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) orders in the six months to June 2021, from 202,000 to greater than 250,000. This takes Uniti’s combined premises — connected, ready to connect, contracted, in-construction and Telstra Velocity premises — to more than 565,000.

The OptiComm acquisition has also played a major role in the six months to June 2021 in numerous contract wins with property developers and strategic agreements with a number of large scale developers, delivering a secured flow of new FTTP premises via long-term pipeline commitments.

Uniti Group managing director and CEO Michael Simmons said the company has come a long way in two-and-a-half years since listing, transforming from a loss-making fixed wireless business to a highly profitable growing ASX200 organisation.

“Uniti is an integrated digital infrastructure company, which is the definitive challenger in the residential FTTP market, with a platform to further expand market share and presence in adjacent markets,” Simmons said. “We are committed to a simple strategy, winning new business, building and owning fibre networks and filling them up with satisfied users of our high-speed fibre broadband services.”

The results follow Uniti's decision and approval to functionally split its operations in two. Under the new set-up formed in October 2020, Uniti operates its wholesale and infrastructure business while its consumer and business enablement (CBE) unit is being run as a retail service provider on its network.