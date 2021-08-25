Oobe acquires its hybrid cloud 'mate’ Informed

Stuart Kilduff (Oobe) Credit: Oobe

Canberra-based Microsoft partner Oobe has acquired Australian hybrid cloud consulting start-up Informed.

The deal will give Oobe access to Sydney-based Informed’s customer base of NSW Education, Telstra and a number of utility organisations.

Once completed, Daryl Bishop, who founded Informed in 2016, will take on the new role of national manager of Oobe advisory, with the Informed brand remaining intact as part of Oobe’s cloud operations.

According to Oobe, the deal will expand its own cloud services and security, including Perimeta for Azure, plus its cloud advisory practice.

“The time has come to shake up the legacy ICT experience and help organisations transform their cloud operations,” said Stuart Kilduff, CEO at Oobe.

“The gap we see is organisations being able to pivot from legacy operational structures to an agile cloud delivery model to not only make use of the technology but to squeeze every bit of value from it as they can. ICT organisations in the modern age care about maximising the benefits of technology for their internal workforce and ultimately their customers.”

The deal will see Kilduff and Bishop reunited, having previously worked together more than two decades ago.

“The acquisition is as much a story of mates as it is business,” Bishop said. “We both respected each other's ability, work ethic and professionalism, and have tried to find an excuse to work together again ever since. The stars aligned now, and here we are.”

Oobe recently completed an Azure deployment for Flight Centre, shifting it from Citrix to a platform-as-a-service model.

It also renewed its whole-of-government volume sourcing arrangement (VSA) with Microsoft Australia, in a deal that also includes Data#3, DQA and Veritec.