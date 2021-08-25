NEC scores 10-year deal with Venues NSW

Artist's rendition of the Sydney Football Stadium Credit: Infrastructure New South Wales

NEC Australia has scored a 10-year partnership with Venues NSW, which includes the deployment of 1,500 display screens in and around the upcoming Sydney Football Stadium.



The deployment is set to kick off in December, and, when complete, the display network will offer live action updates and public safety messaging.

Additionally, NEC will also implement biometric technology for express check-in and entry with facial recognition systems, personal registration, to assist wayfinding and provide enhanced safety and security.

The stadium is expected to seat 42,500 people and is planned to be opened in time for the 2022 NRL Finals Series, with Venues NSW claiming that NEC’s deployment will make the stadium experience “a whole new ball game”.

Mitsuhiro Murooka, president and CEO of NEC A/NZ, added that its solutions at the SFS will be a showcase of its technology.

“In Australia, sport is an integral part of our culture and Sydney deserves a stadium which it can be proud of," he said. "By utilising NEC Australia’s state-of-the-art digital and customer experience technology, we will ensure everyone who visits the new Sydney Football Stadium will have an experience that is second to none."

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Venues NSW for this opportunity, we look forward to working together on this project and any future opportunities that may arise across the network," he added.

The deal also extends NEC’s services to upgrading screens across the rest of Venues NSW’s network, which includes Stadium Australia, Bankwest Stadium, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground, Sydney Cricket Ground and WIN Sports Stadium and Entertainment Centres.

This is the latest deal for NEC involving screens, with it previously winning a deal with West HQ to provide digital display technology for the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, which was announced in August 2019 prior to its opening in December that year.