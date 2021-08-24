Veritec makes Datacom’s Francis Kreuzberger its new GM

Francis Kreuzberger (Veritec) Credit: Veritec

IT solutions provider Veritec has appointed Datacom’s Francis Kreuzberger as its new general manager in an effort to grow its public sector customer base beyond Canberra.

Kreuzberger will be tasked with growing the Microsoft Gold partner’s Dynamics 365 practice across Australia, in particular targeting higher education and state government customers in Victoria and NSW.

Based in Melbourne, Kreuzberger has almost 30 years of experience with Australia’s IT industry, most recently serving as Datacom’s general manager.

His most recent gigs have seen him working at the likes of Oakton -- now NTT -- as well as Empired and DXC Technology, focusing on large-scale system enterprise resource planning (ERP) and Dynamics 365 implementations across Asia Pacific.

“I’m big on organisational culture, so that was important to me when I was considering joining Veritec,” he said. “It’s clear they have a strong reputation in the market as an Australian company, well known for delivering to promise, committed to employing locally and actively supporting and developing their people. Joining Veritec was a no-brainer for me.”

Kreuzberger added that the pace of Microsoft’s technology roll-outs is “unprecedented and reinforces the need for organisations to put Microsoft at the centre of their future IT strategy”.

His appointment comes as Veritec attempts to build out its capability and customer base outside of Canberra, hiring more consultants in both NSW and Victoria.

“It’s great to have someone with Francis’ experience join our Veritec team,” the provider's CEO, Greg Mace, said. “He has extensive understanding of leading and working with diverse and high performing teams, and deep expertise in the IT services industry.”

Veritec first opened its then-new ACT headquarters in Belconnen, Canberra, after experiencing growth in staff and government contracts back in 2019, which would sit alongside its offices in Melbourne and Sydney.

The company is part of the FTS Group and has more than 120 members of staff working across government and commercial clients, a fall of 20 per cent from when it first opened the Canberra office.

Earlier this year, Veritec became one of a consortium of technology partners to build a New Employment Services Model (NESM) digital service for the Department of Education, Skills and Employment (DESE).

Led by DXC Technology, a consortium of partners and technology vendors were made responsible for delivering the platform built on Microsoft Dynamics 365.