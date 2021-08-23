KPMG acquires Oracle partner Certus APAC

The Certus APAC team will be integrated into KPMG’s technology teams.

Ian Wood (Certus) Credit: KPMG

KPMG Australia has acquired Oracle platinum partner Certus Asia Pacific for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2014, Certus APAC specialises in the delivery, training and support of Oracle cloud services to customers in industries such as financial services, utilities, retail and the public sector.

Founder and managing partner Ian Wood will join KPMG as a partner, bringing with him 40 team members located in Sydney, Melbourne and India.

He said the company’s growth had “accelerated significantly” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Joining with KPMG will allow us to continue this growth trajectory and focus on what we do best,” Wood added.

"The alignment of opportunity and, most importantly, culture makes this the perfect fit for both sides.

“Innovation and agility are at the heart of what we do and KPMG are as passionate as we are about creating measurable value for our clients.”

Certus APAC will become part of KPMG Australia in late 2021, subject to the completion of the acquisition

“Ian and his team have an outstanding track record. We are delighted to welcome such a talented bunch of people and I am excited to see what they can achieve as part of KPMG,” said Andrew Yates, KPMG CEO.

KPMG Australia has been building up its technology arm since 2015 when it acquired Microsoft partner Hands-On Systems, followed by Murex software specialist IT Markets in 2016.

A year later, IBM veteran Renee DeLaine joined the company to build up its channel and alliances arm. In 2020, Alex Moreno joined the firm as the first national head of its Salesforce division.