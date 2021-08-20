Drop in mobile subscribers hits TPG Telecom profits

Revenue grows by 71 per cent as fixed broadband and mobile handset sales prove strong.

Iñaki Berroeta (TPG) Credit: TPG

TPG Telecom has posted strong revenue growth for the half-year ended 30 June 2021 despite a steep drop in the number of mobile subscribers.

The publicly-listed entity combining Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG posted $2.6 billion in revenue, a 71 per cent rise in the first half of 2020’s $1.5 billion.

While growth in fixed broadband and mobile handsets contributed to its revenue rise, a $100-million revenue gap from a fall in mobile subscribers has contributed to an 8 per cent fall in net after-tax profit (NPAT).

For the latest half-year, TPG made an NPAT of $76 million, down year-for-year from $83 million in 2020, with COVID-19 restrictions, particularly those concerning visa workers and tourists, contributing to the mobile and average revenue per user (ARPU) drop.

However, the decline was less stark than this time last year; TPG’s mobile customer base declined by 136,000 in the six months to 30 June 2021, a marked improvement to a decline of 737,000 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the “high” wholesale costs charged by NBN Co was also cited as a driver of lower NPAT. According to TPG’s Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) report, these charges make the NBN services much less profitable for the group to deliver than the DSL services they are replacing.

In HY21, TPG increased its overall broadband subscriber base by 23,000 but the average number of DSL subscribers declined by 237,000 compared to HY20.

“This caused a $23 million decline in gross profit as the average gross profit contribution from providing an NBN service was $16 per month lower than for a DSL service,” the ASX report said.

Sitting alongside these results was TPG’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $886 million, which fell by 3 per cent from HY20’s $918 million.

In addition, in HY21, $38 million of operating cost synergies were realised, comprising savings from migrating iiNet mobile customers onto the TPG’s network.

"In an environment with continued headwinds from COVID-19, NBN margin erosion and the new RBS levy, and residual challenges from the merger delay and 5G vendor restrictions, we are performing well,” said CEO Iñaki Berroeta.

“Through the groundwork, we have laid across the company over the past year since the merger, we are now in a stronger position to take advantage of our growth potential.

“With 7.5 million consumer and business services, the largest family of owned telco brands in Australia, and a valuable portfolio of infrastructure assets, there is enormous potential to drive greater shareholder returns and exceptional customer experiences.”