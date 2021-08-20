TPG Telecom partners with Uniti for FTTB push

Uniti Group becomes a wholesale customer on TPG’s fibre to the basement (FTTB) network.

Dan Lloyd (TPG Telecom) Credit: TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom has signed a new wholesale agreement with Uniti Group for its fibre to the basement (FTTB) network.

The deal will make TPG’s FTTB network available to Uniti’s 40 retail service providers (RSP), allowing the telco to offer an alternative to the National Broadband Network (NBN).

According to TPG, its FTTB network currently connects over 240,000 premises in high-density apartment buildings in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and other metro areas, offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

“This agreement presents significant potential for customer growth on our FTTB network by tapping into Uniti’s wholesale network,” said TPG Telecom group executive wholesale Dan Lloyd.

“Continuing infrastructure competition is critical to ensure Australians have a choice of services at competitive prices.”

Lloyd added that the partnership aims to maximise the potential of the network and reach new segments of the market to drive wholesale growth.

“The latest FTTB offerings ensure unconstrained network throughput rather than requiring RSPs to spend endless time and effort managing the artificial complexities and costs of a CVC [Connectivity Virtual Circuit] equivalent,” he added.

The agreement comes several months after Uniti acquired Telstra Velocity and South Brisbane Exchange assets in a landmark deal worth $140 million that gave it access to 50,000 Telstra fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) services to its network.