Lenovo swipes $60M ACT end-user deal from HP

Five-year deal will see Lenovo supply laptops and desktops to territory’s 18,000 strong staff base.

Matt Codrington (Lenovo) Credit: Christine Wong

Lenovo has bagged a $60 million end-user contract with the ACT government, superseding the incumbent HP Australia.

The five-year deal will see Lenovo act as the sole supplier for ACT Public Service, delivering end-user devices including laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, keyboards, mice, tablets and other equipment.

ARN understands this will span more than 18,000 staff members, includes more than 60,000 seats in total and covers all parts of the ACT government including Education and Health.

Lenovo will also provide support such as warranty maintenance and technical advisory services.

In a statement to ARN, a territory spokesperson said: “The deed with Lenovo will ensure the ACT government will have a ready supply of technology so services to the ACT community are delivered in a timely, efficient manner.

“The ACT government will continue to apply its ICT lifecycle management plan to ensure that assets continue to support Microsoft Windows 10 and subsequent iterations.”

The ACT government issued a tender for the new contract in June 2020, to which, ARN understands, Lenovo, Acer, Dell and the incumbent HP responded.

“The contract was awarded to Lenovo with their offer representing the best value for money,” the spokesperson added.

Matt Codrington, managing director of Lenovo A/NZ, said the vendor was delighted to start the partnership with the ACT government.

“This deal comes as a great recognition of Lenovo’s comprehensive offering,” he said. “It’s a win for our service-led transformation approach alongside our channel, which puts solving our customer’s most critical business needs at the core of any interaction.”

Meanwhile, HP Australia said it “looks forward to continuing to work closely with the public sector, including the ACT government, into the future”.

“HP Australia has many strong relationships across all levels of government in Australia,” a spokesperson said.

Lenovo has embarked on a major push into both federal and state government spaces since 2019 when it appointed Michael Cefai as regional sales manager enterprise for Australia.

On a global front, Lenovo recently edged out HP for first place in the global traditional PC market during the second quarter of 2021, shipping 20 million units and now holding a market share of 23.9 per cent.