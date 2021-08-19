Com-X virtualises the classroom for CoreSenses

David Commisso (CoreSenses) Credit: CoreSenses

Citrix Systems partner Com-X has delivered a virtual platform for education centre CoreSenses to provide remote education for students and remote working for teachers.

The IT consultancy utilised Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops and Citrix Gateway Enterprise from the software vendor to create a virtual education platform in December 2020, which took place over a two-day period.

The Virtual Apps & Desktop solution enabled the virtualisation of workstations and offers personalised access to applications and data required by students and teachers.



Meanwhile, Citrix Gateway Enterprise was used to allow teachers to run up to 15 simultaneous Zoom breakout classrooms.

“Citrix’s digital workspace technology allows both teachers and students to easily and securely access their applications data from any location, and it was the ideal solution to address two urgent needs – remote work for its staff, plus a virtual education system for its students,” said Stephen Laird, technical consultant at Com-X.

Credit: Com-X Stephen Laird (Com-X)

David Commisso, director of technology and learning at CoreSenses, said the goal of the project was to recreate the experience of being in the classroom in an online social network.

“It was vital we created a remote work and learning environment in one, and imperative that students felt they had a teacher in front of them to answer questions and support their learning journey,” he said.

As a result of Com-X's work, CoreSenses has been able to double its student numbers, as well as provide the capability to scale if the need arises.

"We now have an elastic technology infrastructure that can maintain growth and support virtual learning situations based on student preferences or health-related closures. No student is ever left waiting for a teacher, even when the teacher is with another student,” Commisso added.