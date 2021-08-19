BlackBerry launches customer acquisition bonus for partners

Graeme Pyper (BlackBerry) Credit: Christine Wong

BlackBerry has launched a new global program for partners to incentivise the acquisition of net new customers, with up to US$45,000 on offer.

The Protect & Earn program is to run for 11 months and is open to approved BlackBerry partners, including value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI), as well as managed security service providers (MSSP) at Gold, Platinum and Emerald levels.

The program, which is to run on top of BlackBerry’s existing base partner program, offers up to US$45,000 for sales representatives and US$15,000 for technical sales representatives for making deals related to some of its offerings, including its suite of Unified Endpoint Security (UES), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Critical Event Management (CEM) solutions.

“Prevention is better than cure, and we believe we have the most effective AI [artificial intelligence]-driven technology to prevent these attacks, so we launched one of the industry’s most lucrative programs to invest in partners that extend this protection to at-risk organisations globally,” said Macey Morrison, senior director of global partner go-to-market at BlackBerry.

Graeme Pyper, BlackBerry’s director of channel partner and alliances for Asia Pacific, said the program has already seen interest from partners across Australia, New Zealand and APAC.

“Intensifying ransomware and malware attacks have underscored the need for businesses across the globe to be protected by intelligent security solutions, which is why BlackBerry is committed to supporting partners in their ongoing efforts," Pyper said.

“It’s been great to see the initial reaction to the program in the region, and I am excited to see this program continue to grow as we develop together with our partners over the coming months,” he added.