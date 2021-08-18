Brisbane’s Essential Tech acquires fellow IT service provider Swytch

Credit: Tourism Australia

Brisbane-based IT and security services provider Essential Tech has acquired Microsoft and GSuite partner Swytch for an unknown sum.

Founded in 2011 and also based in Brisbane, Swytch provides managed services and is also partnered with Dropbox, Toshiba and Acer.

According to Essential Tech, the two companies “share a common purpose” and the acquisition will increase its “capacity to deliver more effective services to existing and new clients”.

“We are very excited to welcome the Swytch team and clients to Essential Tech,” said Michael Coward, managing director of Essential Tech.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities this acquisition presents to both the Swytch and Essential Tech teams and clients.”

Meanwhile, Swytch’s technical lead Peter Simon said the company was “excited about the opportunities” on offer to its clients and Essential Tech’s wider offerings.