Exabeam hires first APAC channel director

Security and analytics vendor Exabeam has hired its first director of channel and alliances for the Asia Pacific region in the form of former Zerto acting Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) VP Sean Abbott.



In the new role, Abbott will be tasked with building a channel sales program and expanding into new markets across APAC.

In addition to being Zerto’s former acting APJ VP, he also was its country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

He also did various stints with Comodo, Tufin, Trend Micro, Check Point Software Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), RSA Security and AXS-One over the last 20 years.

“I am excited to work with such a young, dynamic organisation and by the opportunity presented to help grow the company’s presence in the channel. My experience and contacts across the region will be a big help in driving this period of growth for Exabeam,” said Abbott.

His appointment comes as Exabeam looks to ramp up its efforts in the APJ area, according to APJ VP of sales Gareth Cox.

“There is huge scope for our SIEM [security information and event management] and XDR [extended detection and response] solutions in APAC, as companies continue to evolve digitally and require smarter security tools,” Cox said. “With channel, sales and engineers now in place, we stand ready to meet that demand.”

Abbott is the latest hire for the vendor, following on from its recent appointments of senior sales engineer Stephen Crowshaw in Australia and Keisuke Fujigaki as a commercial account executive and Masato Hori as a commercial sales engineer in Japan.

