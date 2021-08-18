TeamViewer signs A/NZ distie deal with VExpress

David McEwen (VExpress) Credit: Christine Wong

VExpress Distribution has signed a channel partner agreement with remote access and control vendor TeamViewer for Australia and New Zealand.



The deal focuses on TeamViewer’s internet of things (IoT) Frontline Enterprise Industrial Augmented Reality platform, which it claims works seamlessly with RealWear industrial hands-free wearable Android devices — products it started distributing in August last year — to provide visual information to frontline workers as they work in the field.

ARN understands VExpress has used TeamViewer as part of its services previously, but this is the first time there has been a formal agreement between the two companies.

“TeamViewer is known for high quality and ease of use, optimising and certifying their solutions," said David McEwen, general manager of VExpress. "Matched with the RealWear HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 wearable devices, TeamViewer guided visual manufacturing and production workflows directly in the field of view of frontline workers.

“Paired with RealWear devices, TeamViewer allows a boost in productivity and enables workers to complete tasks with both hands free.

“VExpress will continue to bring on vendor relationships that make sense to our customers (the reseller) and add value to existing vendor relationships,” he added.