Microsoft to support Aussie space start-ups

Lynn McDonald (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has launched its Microsoft for Space Startups Australia initiative, which is focused on propping up businesses that apply data sourced from outer space to Azure technology-based applications.

The initiative is aimed at offering various benefits to enterprise technology and business to business (B2B) start-ups that offer a technical solution to support digital transformation that have been in existence for less than seven years and have made less than $25 million in total annual revenue.

These benefits, which independent software vendors (ISVs) are likely to make the most of, include Azure credits, as well as access to Microsoft technologies and technical specialists and mentors from the tech giant to support development and growth.

The tech giant highlighted agriculture, energy, mining, resources, telecommunications and the public sector as potential industries to capitalise on space-enabled solutions, with expected use cases to be bush fire detection, climate change and sustainable practices on Earth and in space.

An example of a space start-up in the initiative includes Office of Planetary Observations, which use satellite data to offer insights about local environments to be used by users on Earth, including developers and town planners for green city initiatives.

Spiral Blue is another eligible business, which provides onboard computers for Earth observation satellites to process images on the satellite itself as they are collected.

“We are focused on enabling and building an ecosystem of companies committed to taking on some of the toughest issues in the advancement of space technology and exploring uses of this technology for the betterment of humanity and continued exploration in space," Lynn McDonald, Azure space lead at Microsoft Australia, said.

“Microsoft is innovating in space and we’re excited to work with start-ups creating new technologies and innovative capabilities."

“We’re seeing important and cutting-edge innovation in Australian space start-ups and we want to enable, support and accelerate their journey," she added.

Microsoft's space start-up program comes months after Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched its own Space Accelerator program, which was established to place 10 companies from around the globe into a four-week accelerator program.