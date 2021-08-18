Boomi’s Nathan Gower cements top job in A/NZ

Stepped up in May after the departure of Nicholas Lambrou.

Nathan Gower (Boomi) Credit: Boomi

After at least three months leading Boomi across Australia and New Zealand in an interim capacity, Nathan Gower has been formally named as the integration platform-as-a-service (IPaaS) vendor’s new managing director in the region.

Former Boomi A/NZ managing director Nicholas Lambrou left the vendor in May, heading off to internet of things (IoT) network provider Thinxtra to take up a role as the company’s new CEO.



Upon Lambrou’s departure, Gower took the lead in an interim capacity. The new title formalises and confirms his ongoing leadership of the company across A/NZ.

As head of the vendor’s local operation, Gower is responsible for driving business alignment and strengthening on-the-ground support for customers’ rapid acceleration of digital processes and services. He has been tasked with doubling down on customer success to spearhead the company’s continued expansion.



Another core area of focus for Gower is supporting the local channel in its efforts to help organisations thrive in the data economy, which Boomi claims has become an invaluable asset for today’s businesses.

“Informed decision making will be critical in this new, digital economy, and my priority is to enable organisations to connect their systems, processes, and data to remove any fragmentation and overcome their historic habits,” Gower said.

“From hybrid work adaptations to revenue loss in lockdown conditions, businesses have confronted a swathe of new challenges, and they need the dedicated resources and expertise to extract data and put it into context in the face of any disruption,” he added.



Gower joined Boomi in 2016 as an enterprise account executive from Oracle Netsuite, where he spent over a year as retail corporate account executive. Before Netsuite, he did a six-year stint at Pentana Solutions.



Now, Gower reports to Ajit Melarkode, Boomi vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Melarkode said as an original hire by the company in the A/NZ region, Gower’s leadership will continue to be instrumental in the company’s ongoing expansion.



“Underscored by the consistent leadership exhibited throughout his territory and sales roles, Nathan’s appointment is the logical next step to driving business alignment and leading the local-arm into the next phase of growth,” Melarkode said.



“As he unites the team – many of whom he’s collaborated with for years – in their efforts to drive successful and considered outcomes for customers and channel partners, we expect to see continued platform leadership and dedicated enablement,” he added.

